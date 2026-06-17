District wide hiring event held at Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District held a hiring event at Carroll High School Tuesday, filling a number of open positions ahead of the new school year.

The district hosted on-site interviews at the Carroll High School cafeteria for a wide range of positions, including teachers, coaches, nurses, substitute teachers, custodians, cafeteria helpers, and campus police.

With a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, the district was especially hoping to fill that role.

Dr. Bruce Wilson, assistant superintendent for school leadership, said the district is looking for candidates who bring more than just qualifications to the position.

"We provide the training for those who would like to become bus drivers but you have to also come in wanting to love kids as well because as a bus driver, it's a tough job and you have to have a lot of patience with students but also you're the face, for some the first face of what the students see to start their day. So, you can really impact that student's day by seeing that bus driver," Wilson said.

This was the last CCISD hiring event for the summer. Job seekers can check the district's website for any future openings.

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