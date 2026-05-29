District 2 Councilwoman Sylvia Campos announces she will not seek re-election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District 2 Councilwoman Sylvia Campos announced on social media that she will not seek re-election to a third term, citing health concerns as a primary factor in her decision.

In a heartfelt statement posted on her social media accounts, Campos expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her tenure and explained her decision to step away from elected office.

"As I embark on a new chapter, I'm choosing not to seek reelection. With health issues arising, it's essential for me to prioritize my well-being," Campos wrote in her announcement.

The councilwoman reflected on her unexpected path to political success, noting that what began as taking "a chance" evolved into meaningful public service driven by passion and conviction.

"When I first ran for office, I thought I'd simply taken a chance, but with perseverance and dedication, I surprised myself by achieving success despite limited resources and unknown name," she shared. "Yet, I continued to serve because passion and conviction drove me forward."

In her statement, Campos emphasized the importance of protecting local environmental assets, particularly the inner harbor and bay area, which she described as "precious gems" that deserve careful stewardship.

The District 2 seat will be open for the upcoming election cycle, creating an opportunity for new candidates to emerge and continue serving the community's needs.

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