District 1 tie: Recount scheduled as race remains too close to call

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council canvassed the results of several recent runoff elections Dec. 23, and one race is headed for a recount.

The District 1 City Council seat remains undecided, with incumbent Everett Roy and challenger Billy Lerma each receiving 1,916 votes after mail-in ballots were counted. City Secretary Rebecca Huerta, who has served in her role for 11 years, said this is the closest race she has seen.

Huerta told KRIS 6 News that a digital recount will likely take place Monday, Dec. 30, as allowed under state law.

If the recount confirms the tie, the winner will be determined by unusual means.

“They’re talking about drawing names out of a hat or a coin toss to decide the winner. We’ve got to get this done,” said District 1 Councilmember Roy.

Regardless of the outcome, new City Council members will be sworn in Jan. 14, 2024.

