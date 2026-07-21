Disney On Ice brings 'Magic in the Stars' to Hilliard Center Arena in November 2026

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars is coming to Hilliard Center Arena for five performances November 6–8, 2026.

The show features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck guiding audiences through a lineup of Disney stories. The adventure begins when the North Star descends upon Jiminy Cricket, who welcomes the audience and reminds them that the most fantastic, magical things can happen — and it all starts with a wish.

The production includes characters and scenes from The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Raya and the Last Dragon, Wish, Frozen 2, Cars, Toy Story, Encanto, and Moana.

Raya performs an aerial acro-pole routine during the show. The production also features Asha and Star from Wish as they face off against a formidable foe to save their community, Elsa and Anna escaping "Into the Unknown," Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater cruising the ice to "Life Is A Highway," and Moana sailing into the open ocean to witness Te Kā transform into Te Fiti.

Show times are:



Friday, November 6 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 7 at 1:00 PM

Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, November 8 at 5:00 PM

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM and start at $25.98. Ticket pricing is subject to change. All guests ages 2 and older are required to have a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or HilliardCenter.com, or in person at Selena Box Office, which is operating as a temporary box office location through July 31, 2026.

A venue presale runs Thursday, July 23 through Monday, July 27 at 11:59 PM. Presale tickets are available online only using the password LV26PX.

For fans looking to enhance their experience, the all-new Magical Pass offers premium seats, an early arrival meet-and-greet with a special Disney character before the show, and a collectible lanyard. Availability is limited. More information is available at DisneyOnIce.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.