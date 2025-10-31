Dia De Los Muertos at South Texas Botanical Gardens ties spiritual Mexican culture to Monarch migration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will commemorate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a meaningful blend of cultural tradition and environmental education on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at 8545 S. Staples St., the gardens will feature an educational display of an Ofrenda (altar) honoring beloved friends of the gardens who have passed away. This sacred Mexican tradition creates a spiritual connection between the living and the deceased, offering guidance for souls to reconnect with their loved ones.

"That day, many believe Monarchs migrating back to Mexico carry souls of the deceased—the connection between life, death and rebirth; while Ofrendas in homes bear offerings, candles and pictures guiding souls home to reconnect with the living," stated organizers.

This year's festivities are enhanced by "Mariposa Palooza," featuring 70 large, colorful artist-designed butterflies. The display combines butterfly education—including life cycles, migration patterns, pollinator plants, and Monarch conservation efforts—with the sacred traditions of Dia de los Muertos.

Saturday's Schedule of Events:

9:30 a.m. - "Native Plants Freshen Landscapes for Pollinators" class with landscape ecologist Dr. Shaun McCoshum. The session will explore how incorporating native plants into landscapes impacts local plant and pollinator populations.

All Day - Visitors can observe educational signage and the special Ofrenda display, featuring offerings that guide honored souls to reconnect with friends at the gardens. The "Mariposa Palooza" butterfly exhibit will also be on display throughout the day, with the exhibition closing in November.

2:30 p.m. - Special class: "Learn to Create a Monarch Waystation" with the Native Plant Society of Texas, South Texas chapter. Participants will discover how to create rest stops for migrating Monarchs that provide essential sustenance during their journey.

After the 2:30 p.m. class - Dedication of the Gardens' new Monarch Waystation on the picturesque Butterfly Hill.