'Devastating': Local business owners react to Texas House passing statewide THC Ban

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas could implement a ban on hemp-derived THC products after the House approved Senate Bill 3 (SB3) in a 95-44 vote Wednesday night.

The legislation, which includes potential jail time for possession of prohibited products, and is expected to head to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

If signed, the law would take effect September 1, and would heavily impact the industry that generated $8 billion in 2023 and potentially leave thousands unemployed.

The ban comes after months of debate since Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick first proposed SB3 in December, calling unregulated THC products "life-threatening" and accusing retailers of exploiting legal loopholes.

"This would absolutely tank our industry right now," said Jake Garry, CEO of Fresh Grown Texas and Texas Hemp Coalition board member. "It would take away 50,000 jobs, $280 million in annual revenue from taxes, and also the stability of the framework for the impact on no longer being able to grow hemp."

Local business owners like Dallas Robbins of High Tides, which opened earlier this year, face an uncertain future. "It's gonna be devastating," Robbins told KRIS 6. "That is a big portion of the industry. I think close to a $10 billion industry last year, and a huge chunk of it were the products they're trying to ban."

SB3 prohibits all synthetic cannabinoids including Delta-8 and Delta-10 while allowing only CBD and CBG products containing 0.3% or less Delta-9 THC to remain legal. Supporters argue these measures protect public health, particularly children, from unregulated intoxicants.

Garry, who helped draft compromise amendments that were ultimately rejected, warned of unintended consequences. "Bans don't work because the demand never stops," he said. "The consumer has two options - they turn to a more unreliable out-of-state source or the black market that's completely unregulated."

Businesses would have until year-end to dispose of inventory under the proposed law, but Garry expressed frustration about the lack of guidance. "There's no backup plan and no type of buyout," he said. "Everybody that was operating under the federally legal 2018 hemp bill will now be treated as criminals after September 1st."

Robbins echoed these concerns, noting the impact on his customers. "We have a lot of older people, I mean a lot of people that are 55-60 plus that are coming in for the product because they have pains and aches," he said. "Now they won't have access unless they drive hours to a medical dispensary."

The bill's author, Senator Charles Perry, maintained during Wednesday's House vote that the legislation creates necessary protections. "Science has proved that these manipulated versions of THC, such as Delta 8, are responsible for episodes of psychosis, and they do not belong in Texas," he argued.

Industry leaders like Garry say they will continue voicing objections. "This bill specifically hurts people in Texas." He continues, "Please reach out to our governor Greg Abbott, let him know how this will affect you, your business, or your family. We still have a fighting chance."

