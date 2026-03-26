Del Mar College to host free community health fair, classic car show and local firefighter fundraiser

Del Mar College is hosting a free Community Health Fair and Car Show on Saturday, March 28, offering health screenings, classic cars and a fundraiser for local firefighters.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Health Sciences Complex on the college’s Windward Campus. The Del Mar College Nurse Education Department is partnering with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Department of Nursing Education, the Coastal Bend chapter of the American Nurses Nephrology Association and the Corpus Christi chapter of the Philippine Nurses Association to host the event.

Medical professionals and students will provide free health screenings, including A1C, blood pressure and Body Mass Index checks. They will also host discussions on renal disease and Alzheimer’s awareness.

The Corpus Christi Firefighters Association will bring their signature pink fire truck for a "Fill the Boot" fundraising drive. The drive supports the Cancer Awareness and Relief Efforts initiative, which provides financial assistance to local firefighters receiving cancer treatment and funds cancer research.

Attendees can also explore classic cars on display and learn about the college’s Welding Applied Technology Program.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place outside Buildings one through three and in Parking Lot B at 4101 Old Brownsville Road.

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