Del Mar College partners with The Purple Door for "Denim Day"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door and Del Mar College's Counseling Center teamed up Wednesday to observe Denim Day 2025.

"Denim Day" serves as an education campaign against sexual violence.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and staff with The Purple Door Domestic Violence Shelter and the DMC Counseling Center shared information about resources available to victims of sexual violence.

Staff spread plain jeans across tables for DMC students and employees so they could write encouraging messages of support for survivors of sexual violence.

Del Mar College has participated in "Denim Day" since 2017.

You can learn more about "Denim Day" here. The website also provides resources for victims of sexual assault.

