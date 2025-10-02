Del Mar College offers free dental care to Coastal Bend residents through Fall 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Residents of the Coastal Bend have an opportunity to receive free dental care through Del Mar College's Dental Hygiene Program, which is currently providing clinical services at no charge during the fall 2025 semester.

The program offers dental hygiene services, including teeth cleanings, blood pressure screenings, medical history reviews, intra-oral examinations, dental preliminary assessments, periodontal assessments, dental hygiene education, oral cancer screenings, radiographs (x-rays), fluoride treatments, selective polishing, conservative periodontal therapy, and dental sealants.

"The Dental Hygiene Clinic meets a vital need in the Coastal Bend while giving our students critical clinical experience," said Eva Sepulveda, Director of DMC Dental Programs. "Offering no-cost dental hygiene care ensures residents receive essential services and students graduate fully prepared for the workforce."

The clinic offers dental hygiene students hands-on experience and the required clinical hours necessary to complete their program. All procedures are performed under the supervision of program faculty; however, patients should expect that care will require multiple visits.

Services are currently underway and will continue through early December. However, officials recommend scheduling soon due to the extended commitment required from patients receiving student-provided services.

Patient selection is based on the educational and clinical requirements of dental hygiene students, with DMC faculty determining acceptance after a qualifying appointment.

The clinic operates in Room 125 of Health Sciences Building 1 on Del Mar College's Windward Campus, located at 4101 Old Brownsville Road. Operational hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., as well as Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon. All services are by appointment only.

To schedule a qualifying appointment, residents can call 361-698-2854 or email dentalclinic@delmar.edu. For complete details about patient selection, appointments, and other information, visit delmar.edu/offices/dental-clinic/index.html.