Del Mar College hosts inaugural "Back to the Helm" event to celebrate new semester

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Del Mar College is set to welcome students back to campus in style with its inaugural "Back to the Helm" parking lot party on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the Heritage Campus.

The back-to-school bash, taking place in the parking lot between Memorial Classroom Building and Richardson Performance Hall, is designed to celebrate students making it through their first week of the fall 2025 semester while helping to build relationships with other students and staff.

"It's a great chance for students to meet new classmates, reconnect with familiar faces, and build their social support networks in a fun and relaxed setting," said Rita Hernandez, Del Mar College's Dean of Student Engagement and Retention. "Students will have the opportunity to engage with faculty and staff as they are welcomed to the Viking Campus Community and know they are right where they belong."

The celebration will feature popular local food vendors, including Kona Ice, Wednesday's Coffee Bar and Micro Bakery, and Jefe's Tacos. DJIT will provide live music throughout the evening.

Visitors will have a chance to partake in the inflatable Toxic obstacle course as well as the four-seat Euro Bungy trampoline attraction," Cage said. The Euro Bungy allows up to four riders to bounce higher using the inflated trampoline pad beneath each harness seat.

Additional entertainment includes numerous yard games and free giveaways for participants.

Both new and returning students are encouraged to attend, and family members are welcome to join in the festivities. The event is sponsored by the DMC Office of Student Leadership and Campus Life and College Relations.

Event Details: