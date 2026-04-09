Del Mar College is taking action to reduce its water use as conservation remains a major concern across the Coastal Bend.

The college's Board of Regents met Tuesday to discuss water reduction strategies, following a meeting last week with Corpus Christi leaders.

Del Mar College explores new water conservation plans to reduce usage across the Coastal Bend region

Del Mar College is already conserving water by utilizing low-flow fixtures, restricting power washing, and planting drought-resistant landscaping.

Officials are also considering drilling a water well in Windward.

An incident management team will meet April 20 to finalize the college's water conservation plans.

WATCH DEL MAR COLLEGE'S ENTIRE PRESENTATION ON WATER:

RUNNING DRY: Del Mar College Board of Regents discuss how to reduce water use at its campuses

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