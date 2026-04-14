Decommissioned USS City of Corpus Christi sail comes up for air

The sail from the decommissioned USS City of Corpus Christi is taking new steps toward being a memorial after being acquired by the Ed Rachal Foundation for restoration and eventual public display.

The sail, which once stood atop the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, has been disassembled into four major pieces for transport and restoration. The largest section measures 38 feet wide and weighs 33,400 pounds, while another major component weighs 32,800 pounds. When fully reassembled, the memorial will stand 38 feet wide and 20 feet tall to honor the submarine's service history.

File photo The USS City of Corpus Christi at the Port of Corpus Christi

Taylor Hunt with the Ed Rachal Foundation said the organization has taken possession of the sail components and placed them on the foundation's property for temporary storage. The restoration process will be extensive, requiring significant sandblasting, welding, and painting work to return the structure to its former glory.

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"We're gonna be restoring it and hopefully bringing it back to its original life," Hunt said.

The foundation is considering two potential locations for the memorial's final home: Sherrill Park or near the USS Lexington. Both locations would provide appropriate settings for this piece of naval history.

The project is still in its preliminary phases, with the foundation working to assess the full scope of restoration needed. While no definitive timeline has been established for the restoration work or the memorial's installation, the acquisition represents a significant milestone in preserving this piece of Corpus Christi's naval heritage.

Turner Ramirez Architects

The USS City of Corpus Christi served the U.S. Navy before its decommissioning. The Ed Rachal Foundation's commitment to restoring and displaying the sail demonstrates the community's dedication to honoring military service and preserving important historical artifacts.

As the restoration project develops, the foundation expects to provide updates on progress and timeline details for the memorial's eventual installation at its permanent downtown location.

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