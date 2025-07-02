Deadline to apply for SBA loans approaching

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small Business Administration relief is still available to Texas nonprofits, small businesses, and neighbors impacted by May severe storms and straight-line winds. The deadline to apply is August 1.

KRIS 6 first reported about the severe storms that rattled parts of the Coastal Bend back in early May.

The disaster declaration covers the Coastal Bend counties of Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, and San Patricio.

Small businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans, and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to repair personal property. Homeowners are also able to apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their home.

Applicants also may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20% of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA.

