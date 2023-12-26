Day after Christmas has shoppers looking for sales and exchanges

With Christmas over, shoppers are back and looking for more deals while others are exchanging or returning their gifts.

The early birds hit the ground running this year, trying to beat the crowds at La Palmera Mall.

Whether it was the wrong size, the wrong color, or just the wrong gift, customers came to exchange, return, or maybe even shop for "the day after" bargains.

Dora Lee Martinez received a special gift on Christmas morning, a piece of jewelry that fell into the category of "it just didn’t fit".

“I’m coming back to the JCPenney’s to return a Christmas ring that they didn’t have my size. I wanted to beat the rush because I know it’s a day where everyone comes in and tries to return in long lines,” said Dora Lee Martinez.

Other shoppers told me that they plan ahead before hitting store sales early. They scoped out sales before they walked through the mall doors.

Melissa Trevino

Donna Wright and Kim Bissonnette are just two of those shoppers who were taking advantage of the after-Christmas sales.

They had their eyes on Christmas merchandise on sale at Dillard’s.

“A little bit of rushing but not long lines. Because we get here early. They don’t open till 11 so we’ll go stand in line and wait… All of their Christmas merchandise is at least half-price. And we come – this is my second year to come,” said Donna Wright and Kim Bissonnette.

If you're planning on returning or exchanging gifts here's some advice from mall employees: bring your receipts, also if possible, bring the box the gift came in and come in early.

Stores are usually more packed in the afternoon hours, and you can expect it to be that way for the next few days.

It may not be as big as Black Friday but the day after Christmas is another big day for shoppers. Those who aren't returning or exchanging gifts are hunting for on sale items to give themselves a gift.

