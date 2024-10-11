Dawson Elementary receives library makeover

Dawson Elementary held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new library on Wednesday, Oct. 10th.

School officials are hopeful that a new library will attract more students.

Dawson Elementary debuted its new library Wednesday, Oct. 10th, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 27-year-old building received a bright makeover.

Murals, colors, and slogans decorate the school’s newest wing.

Officials hope these renovations will motivate more students to read.

“Students have already been super, super eager to get in here. This means so much and it really, really proves that learning and reading is at the center of our school,” said Kimberly Ellis, Principal at Dawson Elementary School.

“I think that the fresh new library wing is just the beginning of where our adventure is going to take us,” said Julie Putnam, Dawson Elementary librarian.

The school was just recognized as a Purple Star Campus for its support of military-connected students.

