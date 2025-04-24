CrossFit gym honors fallen Officer Kyle Hicks with special memorial workout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local CrossFit gym is paying tribute to Officer Kyle Hicks with a special workout created in his memory, one year after his death.

CrossFit Kohen, located at Rodd Field Road near Yorktown, developed a workout called "Hicks" that includes three exercises with numerical significance to the day he died.

"And we will do it every year. It serves as a reminder to us that freedom isn't free, and it takes a lot of mental and physical discomfort to do this job as a police officer. And it serves as a reminder for us to honor him," said Mandel.

The gym, known for honoring those who have served and sacrificed through hero workouts, opened its doors to all who wished to pay tribute to Officer Hicks' life. The memorial session concluded at 7 p.m.

