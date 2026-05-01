Credit card skimmers are targeting consumers at gas pumps, ATMs and store terminals, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an era where digital payments dominate our daily transactions, a sophisticated form of theft is quietly targeting consumers at the point of sale. Credit card skimmers—small, often undetectable devices—are being used by criminals to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting victims.

CCPD

What Are Credit Card Skimmers?

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department's recent public safety advisory, skimmers are illegal devices that criminals attach to legitimate card readers to capture and steal credit card data. These devices are designed to blend seamlessly with existing payment terminals, making them extremely difficult to detect without careful inspection.

The stolen information can then be used to create counterfeit cards or make unauthorized online purchases, potentially costing victims thousands of dollars and countless hours resolving fraudulent charges.

Common Locations for Skimmer Installations

Criminals strategically place these devices in high-traffic areas where consumers frequently use their credit and debit cards. The most common locations include:

- Gas station pumps - Often the most vulnerable due to their outdoor location and frequent use

- ATMs - Particularly standalone machines in less monitored areas

- Store payment terminals - Retail checkout systems in busy stores

- Parking payment kiosks - Municipal and private parking meters

- Vending machines - Snack and beverage machines in high-traffic areas

- Ride share or rental kiosks - Transportation payment systems

Protecting Yourself: Five Essential Steps

The Corpus Christi Police Department recommends these crucial protective measures:

1. Inspect Before You Insert

Always examine the card reader carefully before use. Look for anything that appears loose, different in color, or bulky. If the device seems to wiggle or move when touched gently, don't use it.

2. Cover Your PIN

Shield the keypad when entering your PIN to prevent hidden cameras or onlookers from capturing your personal identification number. This simple action can prevent unauthorized access even if your card data is compromised.

3. Monitor Your Accounts Regularly

Check your bank and credit card statements frequently for any unauthorized charges. Report suspicious activity immediately to your financial institution and local law enforcement.

4. Use Contactless Payment When Possible

Tap-to-pay options significantly reduce skimmer risks since your card never leaves your hand and doesn't make physical contact with potentially compromised readers.

5. Keep Your Receipts

Review receipts before leaving any establishment. If something doesn't look right, notify the business or your bank immediately.

Warning Signs of Skimmer Presence

Be alert for these red flags that may indicate a skimmer installation:

- Loose or wiggling card readers

- Extra pieces attached to the payment terminal

- Different colored or unusually bulky components

- Scratches, glue, or other unusual marks around the card slot

- Hidden cameras or suspicious devices near the keypad

Taking Action: What to Do If You Suspect a Skimmer

If you encounter a suspicious device, the Corpus Christi Police Department emphasizes: **Do not use the device.** Instead, report it immediately to local law enforcement.

For non-emergency reporting in Corpus Christi, residents can call 361-886-2600. This immediate reporting helps prevent other consumers from becoming victims and aids law enforcement in tracking criminal activity.

A Community Effort

As the advisory notes, preventing fraud requires community vigilance. By staying alert, protecting personal information, and reporting suspicious activity, consumers can help keep their communities safe from these increasingly sophisticated schemes.

The rise of skimming devices represents just one facet of evolving financial crimes. While technology continues to advance payment security through chip cards and contactless options, criminals adapt their methods accordingly. Consumer awareness and proactive protection remain the first and most effective lines of defense against credit card fraud.

Remember: a few seconds of careful inspection before using any payment device could save you from weeks of financial headaches and identity theft recovery. Stay vigilant, stay protected, and help your community stay safe.

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