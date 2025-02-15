Couples head to the Nueces County Courthouse to get married on Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy day at the Nueces County Courthouse. I all, 17 weddings were officiated by Judge Henry Santana.

Alexandra and Sonny stood in front of a judge on Friday, Jan. 14 to proclaim their love for each other. Also in the room, the bride’s mother FaceTiming a family member all the way in Alabama.

"By actually making it official you're telling someone hey, you're the one I choose over everybody,” the mother of the bride said.

They've been waiting for this moment for a long time.

"We met while working at Gulf Coast Animal Shelter. It was puppy love at first,” Alexandra Lee- Rosales said.

That was eight years ago. Since then, their relationship has blossomed. The couple told KRIS 6 News, the decision to get married on Valentine's day was Sonny’s idea.

"We figured it would be easiest day to remember. It's the most romantic day. I try to be romantic,” Sonny Rosales said.

Romance was definitely in the air. Steven Giwa and his bride, Ruth followed the Rosales wedding. Their nerves melted away the minute they said, I do.