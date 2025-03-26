Councilmembers question transparency over Far-Field Study at Inner Harbor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just days after Council Member Eric Cantu pushed to have the new “Far Field” study placed on the agenda for discussion, the city revealed the study is already underway, sparking questions about the transparency of city staff.

Cantu expressed frustration to CEO of Corpus Christi Water, Drew Molly, saying, “You told me we didn’t need a Far Field study… If I had known you were already doing one, I wouldn’t have brought it to council.” Cantu said.

The Far Field study examines the potential environmental impact of the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant’s brine discharge on the entire bay. To date, the city has only assessed the effects within 400 feet of the discharge site. While city officials insist the study has always been part of the process, some council members argue they were given differing information.

“We were told we didn’t need Far Field modeling… I heard Peter on the Blake show say that. That’s why I don’t trust you,” said Council Member Gil Hernandez to Drew Molly.

The study is expected to provide critical data on the plant’s environmental impact. However, city officials have warned that any delays will come at a significant cost. Molly says the city could be on the hook for loan repayments in the millions if the project is scrapped.

Cost concerns also remain a point of contention. Cantu raised doubts about fluctuating estimates.

“You told me it was going to cost a million and one year, then six months later, it’s down to $600K and 8 months. Do we even know how much it’s actually going to cost?” Cantu questioned Molly again.

Molly replied, “I don’t have that," and then looked to the company who was designing the plant, Kiewit, and asked, Do you?”

Cantu, growing increasingly skeptical, responded, “Well, I guess you guys got what you wanted. Now, I know how Gil Hernandez feels... I don’t trust you now, either.”

