Council tensions escalate over desalination plant as recall talk surfaces

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The controversial Inner Harbor desalination project in Corpus Christi has become the focal point of escalating political tension. Initially estimated at $758 million, the project’s cost has now risen to over a billion dollars, sparking public concerns and prompting a recent city council vote limiting the city manager’s spending authority.

Shortly after that vote, a closed-door meeting at Buc Days headquarters reportedly mentioned councilmembers Kaylynn Paxson and Eric Cantu in connection with a potential recall. Councilmember Roland Barrera confirmed the discussion, saying, “I recall that being mentioned, but I just said, I’m not here for that—let’s move on.”

Cantu, who says he’s facing political pressure, pointed to a text exchange with political donor David Loeb as evidence of external influence. In the text, Cantu expressed concern about the shift in tone regarding his support for the project. "I’ve noticed a shift in tone, and I hope that doesn’t mean my support is conditional," Cantu wrote. Loeb responded, "You were asked by an organization I was a part of if you would support desal if it got all permits… you said yes—it’s in writing. Much support for you was based on that. Mine was."

Loeb, who is part of the political group Voters for Good Government, emphasized that he didn’t pressure Cantu. “He initiated the conversation with me. I didn’t call him and say, ‘If you don’t vote this way, I’m never giving you a check again,’” Loeb explained.

The group endorsed Cantu after he pledged to support desalination as part of a “diversified water strategy.” Cantu, however, denied that campaign donations were tied to his votes. “Just because someone donates to my campaign doesn’t mean they bought my vote,” he said.

Loeb believes candidates should be held to their word and believes the issue transcends politics. “Major employers in this town are preparing for mass layoffs because of our lack of water. This could have national and international implications—and it will devastate our community for generations,” he warned.

Cantu remained firm, stating, “The seat I’m in is not for sale,” rejecting any insinuation that his vote could be influenced by outside financial support.

The recall talk, while not yet formalized, highlights growing political pressure over the future of the desalination plant, with major consequences looming for the city’s economic stability.

