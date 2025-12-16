Council members updated on formation of the Far Field Advisory Committee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Council members received an update on the Far Field Advisory Committee, which will participate in the development and execution of far field modeling for the potential Inner Harbor desalination project.

The far field model will examine the desalination project's potential impact on the Inner Harbor, the bay and the ship channel. The study could cost between $50,000and $100,000.

Up to 25 people will form the committee, consisting of scientists, engineers, environmentalists and community members. Each council member will submit one name for consideration, with a Friday deadline for submissions.

City Manager Peter Zanoni will narrow down the list of candidates. The goal is to establish the committee by January, and they will submit their proposal by April.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!