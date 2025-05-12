Corpus crispy: early heat wave grips the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures soared to 93 degrees in Corpus Christi on Monday, coming within a degree of the daily record set in 2017.

And it’s not even summer yet.

The intense heat has been challenging for residents — even those accustomed to pushing through it.

“You still run in this?” one jogger was asked.“Yeah, I try to,” she replied. “I usually come in the morning, but I didn’t have time today.”When asked what it was like, she added: “Real bad. I try to stay hydrated… I come out on my lunch break, so I only have a little time.”For others, like city workers out repairing streets, the heat isn’t just uncomfortable — it’s unavoidable.

“Yes, that’s all I got,” said one worker, shaking an empty water bottle. “I don’t have no A/C in here.”

Even visitors felt the heat creeping in.

“I was standing in the shade with my dog and it wasn’t too bad,” said Rudy Rodriguez, visiting from California. When told it could feel like 114 degrees on Wednesday and asked if that would change his opinion, he replied: “We’ll find out!” with a laugh.

The extreme heat is just the latest in a string of weather-related challenges for the region. After months of drought and tight water restrictions, high winds recently toppled trees in nearby cities.

City officials say this early-season heat wave could be a warning sign, with hurricane season just weeks away.

“We don’t have the luxury of knowing this is going to be the worst we’ve ever seen,” said Jayce Johnson, the city’s emergency management coordinator. “It only takes one. Have a plan.”

From dry to stormy to scorching — Corpus Christi has experienced it all in just a matter of weeks. And officials warn this weather pattern may only be getting started.

