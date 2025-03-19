CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frustration spilled into the streets outside City Hall as residents gathered to demand a residents-first approach to the city’s worsening water crisis.

“No change happens without resistance, and we need to be bold in stating our position—and what we want for our community,” Isabel Araiza, co-founder of For the Greater Good said.

Corpus City Council approves Drought Contingency Plan, but not without controversy

A central point of contention is the 31-cent fee that industries pay per 1,000 gallons of water to avoid stricter restrictions. Many residents argued that this policy unfairly favors large water users, deepening the divide between industrial consumers and the local community.

Councilmember Eric Cantu, who supported the drought plan, voiced concerns over the city’s management of its water supply.

“The reason we're here today is because city staff and city managers oversold our water supply, end of story. Now, we have to pay the price,” Cantu said.

As the city moves forward with its drought plan, many residents remain concerned about the proposed desalination plant in Inner Harbor. Hillcrest residents, a historically underserved neighborhood where the plant is slated for construction, voiced frustrations with living in the shadow of the industry for years.

“We want to live in a community that’s safe, that’s respected. We’re not respected for living here. We’re not respected for staying here. We’re disrespected,” Hillcrest resident Monna said.

However, not all residents share the same frustration.

One local supporter of the city's plan said, “The most important thing you're doing is getting water for the citizens because everyone that comes out here and protests are the first ones who will leave when there’s no more water.”

As the water crisis deepens, residents continue to push for a more equitable drought plan. A petition with 400 signatures demands stricter water-use restrictions for the city's largest industrial users and greater transparency on industrial consumption.

The city said it is also creating a Citizen's Engagement Panel to ensure residents feel heard moving forward.