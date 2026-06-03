Corpus Christi's Whitecap Beach ranks among 'Top 5 in Texas'

Great news for beach lovers! Whitecap Beach in Corpus Christi was just named the 5th-best beach in all of Texas by USA TODAY readers.

This is a big deal because thousands of people across the country voted to pick their favorite Texas beaches.

USA TODAY gets travel experts to pick beaches to nominate. Then people vote online for their favorites. So this ranking really shows what beachgoers actually think.

"We're super excited that Whitecap Beach got recognized," said Robert Dodd, who runs the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "Our staff works really hard to keep the beaches clean and fun for everyone who visits."

Having Whitecap Beach ranked this highly will likely attract more tourists to Corpus Christi. The beach has clean sand, nice facilities, and it's easy for families to get to and enjoy.

All these high rankings prove that our area has some of the best beaches in Texas. Whether you want the protected areas at the national seashore or easy-access city beaches, we've got it all.

Our area beaches basically dominated the list. Check out how many Coastal Bend spots made the top 10:

Rockport Beach — No. 2

Malaquite Beach (at Padre Island National Seashore) — No. 3

Mustang Island State Park — No. 4

Whitecap Beach — No. 5

South Beach (at Padre Island National Seashore) — No. 7

I.B. Magee Beach in Port Aransas — No. 10

That's 6 out of 10 spots! Pretty awesome for our area.