Corpus Christi's iconic Christmas tree kicks off the Holiday season

An annual Corpus Christ tree lighting ceremony was held on Saturday, Dec. 7th.

Corpus Christi resident Nancy Gonzales said the tree means unity.

The event was hosted by H-E-B and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

The countdown to the bright lights began Saturday, Dec. 7th, as the night filled with fun for both young and old.

H-E-B and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District held the annual Christmas tree lighting for the seventh consecutive year.

The event featured an illuminated boat parade, food trucks, pop up vendors, live music, an appearance from Santa, and that massive 66 foot Christmas tree.

People, like Nancy Gonzales and her brother, took the opportunity for pictures with the brightly lit tree.

The siblings are long-life residents of Corpus Christ. However, Nancy said it had been about a decade since they had participated in the tree lighting ceremony. They felt it was time to watch the iconic symbol again.

“The lighting of the tree means a lot to a lot of people, it's unity, it's people coming together,” Nancy said.

She also said the tree means the start of the Holiday season where we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

