Corpus Christi's first-ever Parade of Piñatas raises funds for Día de los Muertos Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first ever Parade of Piñatas kicked off at La Palmera Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 21. It featured 20 uniquely decorated piñatas created by area businesses to support the annual Día de los Muertos Festival.

Inspired by the theme "Land and Sea," local businesses purchased and decorated piñatas that are now on display at La Palmera.

Visitors can place bids on their favorite pieces, with all proceeds benefiting the Día de los Muertos Festival that will be held in Downtown Corpus Christi.

"We hope once we present it again next year, now that people see how wonderful it turned out, we can get more participation because like Aimee said, all the proceeds go to benefit a very great cause and it goes back to our community," said Jessica Fleming, chair of the DEI Committee for the CC Association of Realtors.

The Parade of Piñatas will remain on display at La Palmera Mall through November 2.

Visitors are also encouraged to vote for their favorite piñata for the Viewer's Choice Award.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.