Corpus Christi's Black Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to local students

Three scholarships were presented to local students by the Corpus Christ Black Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The scholarship totaled to $2,000.

Coretta Graham, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, presented the scholarships to A’Marie Alief Pollard, Lethaniel Johnson, and Malina Johnson.

There were nearly a dozen scholarship applications reviewed for the 2024 Educational Scholarships. These scholarships are one of the Chamber’s highlights of the year.

Graham said the scholarships are open to everyone in high school and college who are striving to be productive men and women in the world.

The Dr. Gloria Scott Scholarship was awarded to Pollard who is attending St. Mary’s University in San Antonio studying political science. The 22-year-old plans to attend law school in the fall.

“I would be able to get the scholarship, to give me the opportunity to go to law school with financial stability. To have enough money to make sure that I can continue,” Pollard said.

Pollard said she wants to make a difference in the world by being a voice for the underrepresented populations especially in the political arena.

Lethaniel Johnson’s father accepted the Hannah Carter Scholarship for his son.

The Dr. Geraldine Johnson Scholarship was awarded to Milana Johnson. Her mother accepted the scholarship on her behalf.

Part of the mission of the Corpus Christi Black Chamber is to develop, promote, and protect our Black Business economy in the Corpus Christi area by helping to support education and economic development in our community.

