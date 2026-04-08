Corpus Christi's 9th annual Birdiest Festival in America returns to South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is preparing to welcome bird enthusiasts from across the country as Corpus Christi's ninth annual Birdiest Festival in America takes flight April 22-26 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

Presented by Flint Hills Resources, this year's festival features a new addition of 19 "Target Birds" matched to specific field trips designed to help both visitors and locals add to their Life Lists.

"Wings-Up" for what organizers are calling a truly unique birding experience that spans three distinct regions. The festival includes pre- and post-trips to the Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Hill Country, offering participants the chance to explore multiple birding hotspots in a single comprehensive event.

Prime Location for Spring Migration

The timing couldn't be better for bird-watching enthusiasts. Corpus Christi's location on the Gulf Coast places it at the hub of some of the continent's busiest flyways during spring migration, creating exceptional viewing opportunities.

“Birders can attend one day, part of a day, or all five days of this activity-filled event,” emphasizes Event Chair, Denise Housler! “Take one trip or attend one presentation, check out the Exhibitor Tent and a Raptor Show! The evening Beers & Birders, Welcome Texas BBQ, or Keynote Speaker are great ways to meet birders from all over the country, soaking in their enthusiasm! We have talks or workshops for beginners and veteran birders,” she added.

The $40 Festival registration includes daily admission to the Botanical Gardens base, Raptor presentations, Exhibitor Tent, Saturday’s Blooms & Birds artisan booths, and Water-Smart Plant Sale; plus access to separately-priced trips, workshops, and evening entertainment. The complete five-day schedule is online with registration, which ends at 5 pm on April 16!

Registration and Activities

The $40 festival registration provides excellent value, including:

Daily admission to the Botanical Gardens

Raptor presentations

Access to the Exhibitor Tent

Saturday's Blooms & Birds artisan booths

Water-Smart Plant Sale

Access to separately-priced trips, workshops, and evening entertainment

Organizers stress the importance of early registration to ensure the first choice of activities. The complete five-day schedule and registration are available online, with registration closing at 5 p.m. on April 16.

For more information and to register, visit www.birdiestfestival.org. Additional details about the festival can be found at Visit Corpus Christi's website: https://www.visitcorpuschristi.com/birdiest-festival-in-america/

Whether you're a seasoned birder or just beginning to explore the hobby, Corpus Christi's Birdiest Festival in America offers the best opportunity to experience the magic of spring migration while connecting with fellow bird enthusiasts from across the nation.

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