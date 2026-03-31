Corpus Christi Water answers questions about our water crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water is evaluating data to determine when to declare a Level One Water Emergency and how it will enforce water curtailment.

During a question and answer session following the City Council water workshop Tuesday afternoon, Nick Winkelman, chief operating officer of Corpus Christi Water, addressed the timeline for the emergency declaration.

"We are currently modeling to see the, how the river is reacting with the additional flow from the western well field. Once we have a couple more weeks of data we will revise the dashboard with this new information and present a new projected date of Level 1 Water Emergency. I would say that's going to be mid-April time frame," Winkelmnn said.

Winkelman also answered questions regarding how the city will enforce water curtailment.

"The Drought Contingency Plan does say that after any violation of the Drought Contingency Plan, a person or organization, business, could be cited and after two citations that are found guilty Corpus Christi Water would be authorized to terminate water service," Winkelman said.

Winkelman added that Corpus Christi Water does not take the situation lightly and stated that every case will be looked at. He stressed that a water customer would have to be found guilty of a violation by a judge.

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