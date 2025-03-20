Corpus Christi unveils revised drought contingency plan, calling it a 'resident-first' approach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As local drought conditions worsen, many residents are still learning about the city's newly revised Drought Contingency Plan, while others are already implementing their own solutions to conserve water.

Gloria Mason, a local resident, expressed uncertainty about the specifics of the drought plan.

"I know there's a plan to save water, but I don't know that much about it," Mason said.

While some, like Mason, are still catching up on the details, others are taking steps to reduce their water consumption. Bert Ramos, a nearby homeowner, has put his own water-saving methods into action.

"We have this little plan in my house. We have a dehumidifier that collects water, and then we use that bucket to water our plants," Ramos shared.

Meanwhile, the city has rolled out new mandates to ensure compliance with the drought contingency plan. Among the most notable changes, outdoor sprinkler watering has been banned, with exceptions for handheld hoses or 5-gallon buckets.

This restriction is in effect between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to reduce water waste during the hottest parts of the day. Car washing at home is also restricted. While the use of a hose is prohibited, residents are allowed to use a 5-gallon bucket for hand-washing their vehicles. Pool maintenance has also been impacted. Residents are no longer allowed to fill or refill their pools unless it's necessary to maintain the pool's structural integrity.

Further updates to the drought plan include a voluntary water shortage watch. Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor watering to once a week, with drip irrigation for foundations and landscaped beds allowed once every two weeks. Additionally, the city has renamed Stage 4 of the drought plan as a "Water Emergency," signaling the severity of the situation.

Residents found in violation of the plan face fines of up to $500 per violation.

Despite these new initiatives, many residents remain unaware of the full scope of the drought plan. Deborah Davis, another local resident, admitted that she hasn't kept up with the updates.

"I don't know what it is... I’m sorry to say I don't watch the news at all. It's too depressing… especially with the lack of water," Davis said.

Another change from the previous plan is the surcharge structure. The optional surcharge threshold has increased from 3,000 gallons per month to 7,000 gallons. A family of four typically uses about 10,000 gallons a month. Under Stage 3, households exceeding the 7,000-gallon limit will be charged $2.00 per 1,000 gallons.

As the drought continues, residents are urged to stay informed and adapt to new water conservation measures to help mitigate the ongoing crisis.

