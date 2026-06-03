Corpus Christi to hold hurricane evacuation drill Friday; public and pets welcome to join

The City of Corpus Christi, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and local partner agencies will hold an emergency evacuation training exercise Friday, June 5, 2026, at 2 p.m.

The drill will focus on applying emergency management training and procedures during simulated disaster scenarios, including hurricanes.

The public is invited to volunteer and act as evacuees needing transportation to safe locations throughout the state. Pet owners are also encouraged to participate. Animals must be on a leash, in a crate, or in a kennel.

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