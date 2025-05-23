CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Isaac Cancio, who won the South Texas Regional Spelling Bee in March has been preparing intensely for the national competition.

"It's been a lot of anticipation for me to go to Nationals," Cancio said.

Corpus Christi teen prepares to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Cancio has developed a rigorous study routine to prepare for the national competition.

"I write down the pronunciation on the back and then I try to spell it and flip to the front. I have a stack of flashcards that's this big. I've written over 500 to 600 of them," Cancio said.

His parents will be traveling with him to Washington D.C. to offer their support.

"I tell him if you win or lose, it's okay for you to get there. For us it's an accomplishment already. But we're not going there just to lose we're going to try to win it," Isaac's father, Paulo Cancio said.

His mother, Faye Cancio, has been pushing him to maintain focus on his studies.

"While you're on the bus, study. When you get home, put down your phone and study," Cancio said.

Regardless of the outcome at nationals, Issac is already thinking about the future of spelling competitions in his family.

"I will try to teach my sister to get us to Nationals again and again," Cancio said.

Isaac will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee starting Tuesday, May.27th and will return May 31.

To donate towards the Cancio National Spelling Bee fund, Click here.