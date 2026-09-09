Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Corpus Christi songwriters group opens fall songwriting contest

The Corpus Christi Songwriters have opened submissions for their fall songwriting contest, inviting musicians of all experience levels to enter original work for review and potential awards.
Corpus Christi songwriters group opens fall songwriting contest
Screenshot 2026-09-09 052826.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Songwriters have opened submissions for their fall songwriting contest, inviting musicians of all experience levels to enter original work for review and potential awards.

The organization is a 501(c)(3) Texas nonprofit dedicated to providing resources, education and a springboard for songwriters in the Corpus Christi area and throughout South Texas.

Entries receive a double-blind review from the organization's board and an industry panel. All submissions also receive written feedback and qualify for annual festival awards in three categories: lyricist, melody and songwriter of the year.

Single-song entries cost $20. A three-song bundle is available for $50. Submissions require high-quality MP3 audio files, a text or PDF copy of lyrics, and the names of any co-writers.

Contest rules and a 50-point judging rubric are posted on the group's website. Submission forms are available through the site.

Submissions are open through Sept. 21, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Back to School