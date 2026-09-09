Corpus Christi songwriters group opens fall songwriting contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Songwriters have opened submissions for their fall songwriting contest, inviting musicians of all experience levels to enter original work for review and potential awards.

The organization is a 501(c)(3) Texas nonprofit dedicated to providing resources, education and a springboard for songwriters in the Corpus Christi area and throughout South Texas.

Entries receive a double-blind review from the organization's board and an industry panel. All submissions also receive written feedback and qualify for annual festival awards in three categories: lyricist, melody and songwriter of the year.

Single-song entries cost $20. A three-song bundle is available for $50. Submissions require high-quality MP3 audio files, a text or PDF copy of lyrics, and the names of any co-writers.

Contest rules and a 50-point judging rubric are posted on the group's website. Submission forms are available through the site.

Submissions are open through Sept. 21, 2026.

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