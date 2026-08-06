Corpus Christi RTA hosts third annual human trafficking summit at Del Mar College

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 150 law enforcement officers, transportation professionals and survivor advocates gathered at Del Mar College's Oso Creek Campus for the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority's third annual Combating Human Trafficking Summit.

The two-day event featured speakers including a representative from the Department of Homeland Security and a survivor of human trafficking.

Miguel Rendon, deputy CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, explained why the agency felt compelled to take an active role in the issue.

"When we know that 81% of the victims have testified in court that they were moved through public transportation, we knew we had to get involved and try to help the community get educated and how to get help on, if you're a victim of human trafficking," Rendon said.

Skills shared at the summit included practices for identifying, preventing and responding to human trafficking.

One key piece of information presented at the summit was a two-step silent signal for help known as "Tuck and Trap." To use the signal, hold up the palm of your hand, tuck your thumb inward, then fold your four fingers down over your thumb.

If you see someone using the Tuck and Trap signal, contact law enforcement immediately.

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