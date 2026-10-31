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Corpus Christi restaurant known for community support opens its very first indoor location for customers

The Corpus Christi favorite, long known for supporting schools and community events, welcomed loyal customers to its first indoor spot featuring seating and arcade machines.
El Vago Burgers and Barbecue, known for helping Corpus Christi neighbors, opens its first indoor location with seating and arcade machines.
Corpus Christi restaurant known for community support opens its very first indoor location for customers
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular Corpus Christi restaurant known for helping neighbors has opened its first indoor location.

El Vago Burgers and Barbecue drew many loyal customers on Saturday — some traveling from the Molina neighborhood on the Westside, the site of the old El Vago. But opening day at the new location was about more than just the good food.
For some longtime supporters, it was about the way the restaurant gives back.

"Oh, I support them for the reason is he helps the community, all different schools and different functions that people have, he's there to help," Corpus Christi resident Mary Gutierrez said.

The new El Vago location is indoors and equipped with seating areas and arcade machines.

El Vago Burgers and Barbecue is open Monday through Sunday, starting at noon every day.

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