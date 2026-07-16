Corpus Christi residents may be asked to vote on proposed changes to city government

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi voters could see city charter amendments on the November ballot, including changes to how council members are selected and how long they serve.

The City Council is scheduled Tuesday to discuss an ordinance that would place several charter amendments before voters this November.

Among the proposed changes:

Increasing City Council terms from two to four years

Staggering council terms

Increasing the salary for the mayor and council members

Increasing the number of registered voters required to initiate a removal process

Increasing the required vote threshold for removal of council members

Council members Carolyn Vaughn, Kaylynn Paxson and Gil Hernandez requested the discussion be placed on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

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