Corpus Christi reminds residents fireworks illegal within city limits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fireworks stands have opened around the Corpus Christi area ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, but officials are warning residents about safety concerns and legal restrictions.

The stands will remain open until July 4, but the Corpus Christi Fire Department is reminding residents that using fireworks within city limits is illegal and could result in hefty fines.

"Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits. That does include some of our beaches, the beaches that are inside of our city limits it's also illegal. So if you do choose to utilize fireworks it would be outside of the city limits and we want you to be cautious if you do that," Assistant Chief Tony Perez said.

Those caught with fireworks inside city limits face fines up to $2,000 for each package in their possession.

The fire department is particularly concerned about the current drought conditions, which could increase fire risks associated with fireworks.

To report illegal fireworks activity, residents should call 361-886-2677 rather than 911.

For those using fireworks legally outside city limits, the Corpus Christi Fire Department recommends several safety precautions:

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.

