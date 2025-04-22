Corpus Christi reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy as bells toll in quiet reverence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the bells tolled from the Corpus Christi Cathedral, the city halted in quiet reflection on Monday.

It marked not just the passing of Pope Francis, but the profound impact of his leadership. His presence reached far beyond the Vatican walls, leaving a legacy that resonated deeply. For many, this moment was deeply personal.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this," said John Hendricks, who rang the bells. "He's like a head of state to us, but more than that."

Pope Francis will be remembered as a reformer who opened doors the church had long kept closed, especially to those on the margins.

“What he did was help us reach people — something we didn’t always do in the past, possibly centuries,” said Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

The toll of the bells was soon joined by the voices of the community, including those at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, where LGBTQ+ advocacy meets health and healing.

Bill Hoelscher, CEO of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, said Pope Francis’ words carried significant weight, inspiring hope and conversations about change.

“Hope that even institutions can shift and change with time," Hoelscher said. "Through kindness and grace, any change can be manifested."

Though the church’s doctrine remained unchanged, Pope Francis’ shift in message brought healing and understanding.

“He started a dialogue," Hoelscher said. "Now it’s up to those who come after to keep it going."



As the bell’s echoes faded into the Corpus Christi sky, the city remembered not just the Pope, but the grace he left behind, a legacy still felt today.

