Corpus Christi reduces Sacky Park size due to rising crime concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be reducing the size of Sacky Park because of crime concerns.

Sacky Park is located near the Corpus Christi Trade Center and also sits next to the Civitan Service Center. It houses city vehicles, materials and a maintenance area. On Tuesday, city council approved a resolution that will take 1.5 acres of park land and make it part of the Civitan Service Center. The land will be fenced off to create a security buffer between the service center and the park.

Parks and Recreation, Asset Management, Public Works and Streets Departments all asked for the transfer of property. The request was based on growing crime concerns in the area.

A survey conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Department found that over the past 5 years there has been an increase in property crimes and crimes against people. City vehicles have been vandalized or had their catalytic converters stolen. The open area of Sacky Park gives thieves and vandals easy access to the service center.

The addition of the extra land will also allow the creation of more parking for employees. There is no timeline on when the land will be fenced off.

