Corpus Christi post office to be renamed in honor of WWII veteran Bob Batterson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Captain Robert "Bob" E. Batterson was a beloved member of the Coastal Bend community who spent his retirement volunteering and sharing his experiences at the U.S.S Lexington Museum for 26 years. Prior to that, Capt. Batterson served in WWII as a Navy Aviator and was present at the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

In fact, he was believed to be one of the last survivors of Pearl Harbor in the Coastal Bend.

Capt.Batterson passed awayon Aug. 11, 2023, at 102 years old, and the Coastal Bend mourned the loss, erecting a marker in remembrance of his service. But soon, there will be another lasting reminder of Capt. Batterson's impact.

President Joe Biden has signed legislation to name the downtown U.S. Post office on Tancahua in memory of Capt. Batterson. As KRIS 6 News reported last month, both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate approved that bill.

“Captain Robert E. ‘Bob’ Batterson embodied the very best of what it means to be an American hero. His life was a testament to courage, service, and dedication—not just in uniform but also in his tireless efforts to honor and preserve the history of those who served alongside him. With this post office now bearing his name, generations of Texans and visitors alike will walk through its doors and be reminded of his remarkable legacy.”

