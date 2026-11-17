CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

More eyes will soon be watching what Corpus Christi police officers do during traffic stops and police calls.

The Corpus Christi City Council has approved the police department's request to buy more body cameras for its officers.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is ordering more than 50 brand new body cameras for its officers.

The cameras will cost the department more than $125,000.

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