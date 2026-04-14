Corpus Christi police officer returns to active duty while facing theft and credit card abuse charges

Senior Officer Travis Haecker has returned to active duty with the Corpus Christi Police Department after being placed on administrative leave amid criminal charges of theft and credit card abuse.

"Officer Travis Haecker has been released from administrative leave and has returned to duty. The department has taken administrative action. We are now awaiting the outcome of the pending criminal charges. As always, it is important to recognize that everyone is entitled to due process," Lt. Eryca Gonzalez said.

The department placed Haecker, 32, on paid administrative leave on Oct. 2, 2025, following an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving a department-affiliated non-profit organization.

Corpus Christi Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Facebook page- July 8, 2022

In February 2026, a Nueces County grand jury indicted Haecker on one count of theft involving property valued between $2,500 and $30,000, which is a third-degree felony. He was also indicted on two counts of credit and debit card abuse, which are state jail felonies. A separate Class A misdemeanor charge of misappropriation of fiduciary property relates to events in April and May 2024.

RAW VIDEO: Corpus Christi police officer pleads not guilty to theft and credit card abuse charges

The charges stem from Haecker's role as a liaison between the police department and the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni organization. The non-profit raises funds for the department and community initiatives. The group was holding funds collected by Corpus Christi officers for a scholarship honoring fallen Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

CCPD Corpus Christi Police said CCPD officer Travis Haecker misused funds that were meant to go towards a scholarship fund in honor of the late CCPD officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

Investigators alleged Haecker misused the group's debit card by withdrawing approximately $1,200 in cash through six ATM transactions. Surveillance video reportedly showed his red/maroon Ford F-250 at the ATMs. Investigators also alleged he made unauthorized purchases, including $19.99 at Vape City and $499 at Crowns Coins Casino.

Additional allegations involved the unauthorized use of a city-issued fleet card to fuel his personal vehicle, despite being assigned a motorcycle. Haecker submitted a voluntary statement in October 2025 admitting to using the fleet card for his truck on at least one occasion, citing safety concerns during flooding. He denied other misuse, reportedly describing some non-profit charges as accidental and promising reimbursement. Repayment had not occurred as of early November 2025.

Haecker turned himself in and was arrested on Dec. 12, 2025. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment on March 19, 2026, and awaits trial.

The police department conducted an administrative review alongside the criminal investigation. While specific details of the administrative action were not disclosed, Gonzalez confirmed Haecker's return to duty as the department awaits the resolution of the criminal case.

Police officials have reiterated their commitment to transparency and accountability while respecting the legal process.

KRIS 6 News has been looking into allegations against Haecker after receiving several calls from viewers in November 2025.

Meanwhile, we have submitted an open records request to the City of Corpus Christi to find out how much they paid Haecker while he was out on paid administrative leave. Once we receive a response to that request, we will share it with our viewers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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