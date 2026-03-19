Corpus Christi police officer pleads not guilty to theft and credit card abuse charges in district court

Corpus Christi Police Officer Travis Haecker pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Thursday following his indictment for theft and credit card abuse.

Haecker appeared before Judge Missy Medary in the 347th District Court Thursday morning.

RAW VIDEO: Corpus Christi police officer pleads not guilty to theft and credit card abuse charges

A Nueces County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old officer on Feb. 5. The charges stem from an investigation into allegations of theft from a local non-profit.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

Haecker is accused of stealing approximately $1,200 in cash from the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni organization. The funds were designated for a scholarship honoring Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr., who died after being hit during a funeral procession in 2024.

CCPD Corpus Christi Police said CCPD officer Travis Haecker misused funds that were meant to go towards a scholarship fund in honor of the late CCPD officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

The nonprofit also believes Haecker used their credit card at Vape City and on the Crowns Coins Casino gambling site.

The grand jury indicted Haecker on one charge of theft, which is a third-degree felony. He was also indicted on two charges of credit or debit card abuse, which are state jail felonies.

Corpus Christi Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Facebook page- July 8, 2022 Corpus Christi Police Officer Travis Haecker was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, credit card or debit card abuse, and misappropriation of fiduciary property.

Last week, KRIS 6 found that the Corpus Christi Police Department launched a separate investigation into Haecker's use of a city-issued fleet card to fuel his personal Ford F-250 truck.

There's no word yet on whether the department plans to file criminal charges connected to his possible misuse of the city's gas card.

TO VIEW CCPD'S FINDINGS INTO ITS INVESTIGATION INTO HAECKER'S USE OF HIS CITY-ISSUED GAS CARD, CLICK HERE

Haecker was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 2, 2025 and remains on paid leave. In Dec. 2025, Assistant Police Chief David Blackmon told KRIS 6 News Haecker will remain on paid leave until the police department decides whether they will suspend or terminate him.

CCPD responds to arrest of officer accused of misusing funds meant to honor fallen officer

On March 13, KRIS 6 News submitted an open records request to find out how much Haecker has been paid while on leave.

Under state law, the city of Corpus Christi has seven to ten business days to respond to our request or forward our request to the Texas Attorney General's Office for review.

Once we receive the information we've requested, we will let you know.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!