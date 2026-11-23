CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

An off-duty Corpus Christi police officer ended up in the Nueces County Jail after being pulled over by a DPS state trooper.

According to DPS, a trooper pulled 38-year-old Alyssa Perez over in her Volkswagen SUV on the Crosstown Expressway just before 1 a.m. Sunday for speeding.

According to Perez' arrest report, during the traffic stop, the DPS trooper noticed Perez' eyes were red and bloodshot. He described smelling a strong odor of alcohol.

Shortly after he gave her a series of field sobriety tests and determined that Perez was intoxicated and arrested her.

Perez was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to the Nueces County Jail, where she posted a $1,000 bond.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office, Perez has been with the department for 14 years and has been placed on administrative duty.

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