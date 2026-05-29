Corpus Christi Police impound 9 mini bikes and motorcycles in traffic enforcement operation

Corpus Christi police impounded 9 pocket bikes, minibikes, and motorcycles during a traffic enforcement operation last week.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit observed several motorcycles, minibikes, and pocket bikes operating on a public roadway on May 22, 2026, at 8:40 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the group for violations of Texas Transportation Code 551.353, which governs the application of rules to pocket bikes and minimotorbikes, along with various other traffic violations.

All 9 vehicles were impounded and the drivers were cited on scene.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said it has ramped up efforts to address what it calls a quality-of-life issue within the community.

"We encourage our community to ensure that they are operating street legal vehicles and obey all traffic laws to continue to keep our streets safe," the department said.

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