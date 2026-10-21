Corpus Christi police, firefighters hosting Halloween event at Moore Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween is just around the corner, and families in Corpus Christi can get an early start on the festivities with a trunk-or-treat event Wednesday evening.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department, and Target are hosting the third annual Halloween safety event at Moore Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The event will take place in the Target parking lot at 5425 S. Padre Island Drive from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Families can enjoy games, face painting, music, treats, and other activities while learning about Halloween safety.

Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes for a chance to win prizes during the costume contest.

The event is an opportunity for families to celebrate Halloween while connecting with local first responders and learning how to stay safe during the holiday.