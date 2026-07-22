Corpus Christi police ask for help finding missing man Steven Ramos

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Steven Ramos, 45, who was recently reported missing by his family.

Ramos was last seen in May 2026. He is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and is bald. He is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police note that the available photo of Ramos is 10 years old and that some of his characteristics may have changed.

Anyone with information on Ramos' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

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