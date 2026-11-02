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Corpus Christi police ask for help finding missing 33-year-old woman

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CCPD
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help locating 33-year-old Alyssa Cervania.

Police described Cervania as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on her right arm.

Police did not release any additional information regarding her disappearance.

Anyone who sees Cervania or has information about where she may be is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling 911 or 361-886-2600.

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