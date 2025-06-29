Corpus Christi Police arrest two drivers for racing on Highway 358

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two drivers were arrested for racing on Highway 358 in Corpus Christi after officers clocked them traveling at speeds over 115 mph.

The Corpus Christi Violent Crimes Unit arrested Geneva Soto, 22, and Marcos Casares, 19, for reckless driving after observing several vehicles racing each other on westbound Highway 358 near Everhart Road.

Officers reported the vehicles were cutting in and out of traffic while traveling at dangerous speeds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!