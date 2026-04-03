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Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department hiring Gulf Beach Lifeguards for the 2026 summer season

Candidates must be 16 or older and have a driver's license to apply. The department is offering competitive pay and a $250 end-of-summer bonus.
Lifeguards
Victoria Balderrama
Lifeguards train everyday
Lifeguards
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The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hiring Gulf Beach Lifeguards to fill its 2026 summer positions.

Candidates must be 16 or older and have a driver’s license to be considered for the role. The department is offering competitive pay, a flexible schedule, and a pay increase for returning summer Gulf Beach Lifeguards. Employees will also receive a $250 end-of-summer bonus.

To apply, candidates must first complete an online application at CorpusChristiTX.gov/Jobs.

After applying, candidates must attend a recruitment tryout and interview event. The events will be held at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

Tryouts will take place on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: • April 18 • April 25 • May 2 • May 9 • May 16

For more requirements and details, applicants can review the flyer at www.CorpusChristiTX.gov/Beaches.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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