Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department hiring Gulf Beach Lifeguards for the 2026 summer season

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hiring Gulf Beach Lifeguards to fill its 2026 summer positions.

Candidates must be 16 or older and have a driver’s license to be considered for the role. The department is offering competitive pay, a flexible schedule, and a pay increase for returning summer Gulf Beach Lifeguards. Employees will also receive a $250 end-of-summer bonus.

To apply, candidates must first complete an online application at CorpusChristiTX.gov/Jobs.

After applying, candidates must attend a recruitment tryout and interview event. The events will be held at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

Tryouts will take place on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: • April 18 • April 25 • May 2 • May 9 • May 16

For more requirements and details, applicants can review the flyer at www.CorpusChristiTX.gov/Beaches.

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